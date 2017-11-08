Rivalry leads to point blank murder of attacker

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 40-year-old man was killed by his former business partner in a fit of rage during a scuffle over some dispute, a police officer said.

Four people, including the accused Ranjit Singh, were also injured in the scuffle at the Transport Yard in Narwal area of the city, Superintendent of Police (south) Sandeep Chaudhary said.

The tussle between Ranjit Singh, son of Avtar Singh, resident of Kunjwani and Charanjeet Singh, son of Moti Singh, resident of Rakh Bandhu over the possession of a vehicle took an ugly turn when Ranjit was attacked by the rival party with a blunt object, he said.

Ranjit took out his licensed revolver and fired in a fit of rage, injuring four people, the official said.

The firing left Charanjeet, Ranjit’s son Puneet, Pankaj Kumar , son of Anbu Ram, resident of Badyal Brahamana and Harjeet Singh, son of Surinder Singh, resident of Model Town Digiana injured.

Charanjeet later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said.

Ranjit is undergoing treatment at a hospital under police custody, Chaudhary said.

Police has registered a case and seized the weapon.

They were involved in scuffles many times in the past also, he said.