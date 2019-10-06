Ritvik, Iknoor emerge Jammu TT champions

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Ritvik and Iknoor emerged champions in the Jammu District Table Tennis Championship winning men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Saturday. The event was organised by the J&K Table Tennis Association.

In the men’s singles title contest, Ritvik trounced Manandeep 3-1. Similarly, in the women’s singles final, Iknoor defeated Vidhushi in straight 3-0 sets to take way the coveted title trophy.

Former Member Legislative Council (MLC), Vikram Randhawa was Chief Guest in the finals and prize distribution function, who gave away the title trophies and other individual prizes.

He congratulated the organisers for the successful event and appreciated the participants for the sportsmanship.

Prominent among those who were are present include Ravi Singh (Chief Sports Officer), Rajan Sharma, Satbir Singh, I.P Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Vasu Dewan, Sandeep Khadotra, Narinder Singh, Manmeet Kour, Sheetal Gandotra, Sanjeev Gupta and Vikas Magotra.

The technical panel for the event included Vasu Dewan, Gurvinder Singh Sasan (NIS Table tennis coach), Sandeep Khadotra, Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.

The Results (Final):

Cadet Boys: Rudraksh beat Chetanya 3-1. Cadet Girls: Hargun beat Mishti 3-2. Sub Junior Boys: Akhilesh beat Vishav 3-2. Sub Junior Girls: Iknoor beat Hargun 3-1. Junior Boys: Maanay beat Hanumat 3-0. Junior Girls: Iknoor beat Vidhudhi 3-2. Men: Ritvik beat Manandeep 3-1. Women: Iknoor beat Suhani 3-2. Veteran Men: Mahesh Khajuria beat J.R Kalsi 3-0.