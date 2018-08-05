Risky fish

Share Share 0 Share 0

The fish look fresh and shiny; but the appearance is deceptive. Many of the fish have been adulterated through the indiscriminate use of dyes and preservatives. It’s an illegal process that both fishers and fishmongers believe is essential to maximise profit and eating of contaminated fish is going to be risky as the reports go which claims they are contaminated with formalin, a derivative of formaldehyde, used for preserving bodies in morgue. As the reports go the adverse health risks include damage to cells, kidney and liver problems and cancer. Like most other food items, adulteration is not uncommon in fish. The pan-India malpractice is assuming larger proportions. Recently thousands and thousands of kilograms of adulterated fish were seized in Kerala, triggering panic among fish-eaters. In Goa, the Food and Drugs Administration has been alerted following the seizure of formalin-laced fish. Manipur recently banned fish, treated with unpermitted additives, imported from other states. In Punjab and Chandigarh cases of chemical laced fish have been detected. A highly perishable commodity, fish must be stored in ways that spur its shelf-life. Since deep freeze, quick-freeze and vacuum packing are not cost friendly, unscrupulous sellers are using formalin and ammonia to keep it fresh during inter-state transportation. The Food Safety and Standards Authority and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) have issued guidelines in this regard, but it is not enough. More operations are needed even in the hinterlands to check this sordid practice. Raids by food safety inspectors should be swift and sustained. Locally hardly there is any concern. CIFT has developed inexpensive rapid detection kits for checking fish adulteration. India needs to get serious about its food safety laws. The easy access to formalin must be restrained. Formaldehyde is banned as per the Food Safety and Standards Regulations. How is it then being sourced in large quantities by wholesalers? Concerted efforts are imperative to punish willful adulterators who are toying with the lives of people. An alternative could be fresh water or river fish which are coming daily to the market than the preserved sea variety.