Rising unemployment in India

Vivek Koul

Our country is facing an array of problems these days like Terrorism, Poverty, Un-employment, Rising Inflation, Population Explosion, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking et al but amongst these issues the problem of unemployment is looming large. It can also be said hypothetically that unemployment gives birth to all other major problems confronting the nation. India is on the verge of unemployment crisis due to decrease in the employment opportunities and other avenues. India as a nation is presently facing massive problem of unemployment and this problem aggravates social unrest and economic imbalance. It is disturbing as well as distressing to find that the standard of living of man is still below the desired level and unemployment is on the increase. There are employment opportunities in India but rising population is posing a serious threat to the global India as well as on employment avenues. This chronic problem is basically the thrusting force behind terrorism and poverty which in turn is bringing a global threat to the economy as a whole. To tackle this problem, drastic steps need to be executed at the earliest. The very first solution for the unemployment is to control the rising population of our country. Government should motivate people to have small families. Indian government has started initiatives but still the population is rising. Secondly there should be reorientation of education system. The quality of Indian education should be improved. The current education system is not up to the level. The system of present education should also be changed radically. Instead of giving only theoretical education the students should be given vocational training, so that they can start some work after they finish their education. These institutes prepare a student with skill and knowledge for a particular trade. There is growing demand for skilled people in various industries. Therefore, Government should keep a strict watch on the education system and try to implement new ways to generate skilled labor force. Thirdly, Government should encourage and develop the agriculture based industries in rural areas so that the rural population doesn’t migrate to the urban areas. Plethora of employment opportunities needs to be generated in rural areas for the upliftment of rural population. As rural sector is dominant and agriculture is the basic occupation of the people, therefore, urgent need of the hour is to introduce rural development schemes. It is correctly believed that there is no other remedy than a massive programme of investment in rural development and massive injection of science and technology into the methods of production followed in rural areas in their agriculture and non-agricultural activities. Development of the rural areas will stop the migration of the rural people to the urban cities and this will not put more pressure on the urban city jobs and in ultimate analysis unemployment problem can be resolved. Fourth, the economists are of unanimous view that more employment exchanges should be opened in rural as well as urban areas to give guidance to the people to search employment. They should be motivated for self employment proposals.

Unemployment, poverty, corruption, terrorism, rising inflation, illiteracy, human trafficking etc have crippled our country in one way or the other. So it is high time now to eradicate these burning issues from the grass root level as early as possible which in the long run will pave a path for the vibrant India as envisaged by our Hon’ble PM. So much of euphoria was observed among the people of our country about the Prime Minister’s Demonetisation policy and GST. It is pertinent to mention here that Modi’s Demonetisation policy by scrapping high denomination old currency notes seem to prove futile till date. Our country is enthusiastically marching towards the path of cashless society but the million dollar question is whether the cashless economy eliminates these burning problems of rising poverty and unemployment? Or still after that it remains unabated and unchecked. Another problem which needs immediate attention from the government is uncontrollable inflation. Rising inflation day by day is also plaguing our country badly and has reached its peak point. Prices of the essential commodities are continuously rising with each passing day which is a cause of concern for the common man. The government needs to undertake some healthy initiatives immediately in this perspective otherwise these formidable problems will go on to an alarming stage and eventually will take an ugly shape in the coming days.