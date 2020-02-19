Dear Editor,

Our country has made spectacular and phenomenal advancements in each and every sector. No doubt India as a country is growing progressively and enthusiastically in almost every field be it an Agriculture sector, I.T sector, Medical Science, Education and Training Sector, Framing sector, Defense Industry, Renewable Energy industry, Business process outsourcing industry et al. But still our nation is facing a lot of teething problems even after the 72 years of Independence. Rising unemployment is the one such issue which is posing a serious threat to the nation as a whole. The problem of rising unemployment, underemployment and poverty has crippled our country in one way or the other and its ramifications are often serious in nature. Today, one of the most daunting realities of the Indian economy is the steadily rising number of unemployed education youths which directly or indirectly is posing a serious threat to the society as well as to the nation.

The main reason behind unemployment issue is the burgeoning population of our country. Indian economy is also underdeveloped and economic growth is very slow. This slow growth fails to provide enough employment opportunities to the increasing population. However, reports say that people migrate from the rural to urban areas for seeking employment thereby putting burden on the urban population. The rural sector in India is underdeveloped and there is lack of employment avenues in the rural areas. It is pertinent to mention here that the Modi government has assured huge number of jobs for the unemployed youths during the election campaigns and party rallies but the harsh reality is that the BJP govt. has completely failed to translate their poll promises and assurances into reality.

It is high time now that the government must generate employment avenues for these unemployed youths and subsequently should also kick start the skill based training schemes and programmes which in the ultimate analysis will go a long way to cope up with this issue of rising unemployment in India.

Vivek Koul

Gole Gujral Jammu.