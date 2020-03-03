Rising Star Nagri Parole wins opening tie in cricket

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: The Department of Youth Services and Sports District Kathua, under the supervision of DYSSO Kathua Sh. Sunil Kumar started Open Cricket Tournament in collaboration with Sports Council Jammu and Kashmir at Sports Stadium, here on Monday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chairman Block Development Council Hiranagar, Ram Lal Kalia in the presence of Chief Coordinator of the Tournament, Iqbal Singh (Sports Council), overall incharge Zonal Physical Education Officer Hiranagar Yog Raj Sharma, Activity Incharge Joginder Kumar Khajuria and other physical education masters and teachers.

Chairman, while interacting with the players, wished for their good health and better future.

A total of eight teams from different spheres of district are participating and initial matches for six teams were held on first day of the tournament.

The first match was played between Younger XI Kathua and Rising Star Nagri Parole in which Nagri Parole won the toss and decided to bat first.

While batting, the Rising Star Nagri Parole made 149 runs in 15 overs for the loss of nine wickets. Sheetal was the top scorer with 39 runs off 29 balls.

While chasing, Younger XI Kathua can collect only 125 runs by losing seven wickets, thus lost the match by 24 runs. Sheetal of Nagri Parole clinched three wickets and was declared as Man of the Match.

Today’s matches were officiated by Avnesh Kumar, Omkar Singh, Rakesh Kumar Raju, Sanjay Kumar, Narinder Kumar and Sanjay Sharma.