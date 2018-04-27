Rising Star corps celebrates 14th raising day

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army celebrated its 14th Raising Day with military elan and traditional gaiety here, a defence spokesman said today.

In order to commemorate the occasion, General Officer Commanding of the Rising Star Corps Lt Gen YVK Mohan laid wreath at Shraddha Tara, the corps war memorial, to pay homage to the slain soldiers for their supreme sacrifice for the mother land, the spokesman said.

The celebration was attended by many civilian dignitaries and veterans. The Corps Commander, in his message, urged all ranks to rededicate themselves to the nation and exhorted them to keep it above all, the spokesman added.

All ranks of the Rising Star Crops have always displayed devotion to duty and exemplary courage and always maintained a very congenial relation with the people in its area of responsibility, he said. (PTI)