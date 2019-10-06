Rising Star Banihal wins Shaheed Captain Atul Somra Cricket League

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: To provide a suitable platform to the youth of the region for showcasing and enhancing their sporting skills, army organised Shaheed Capt Atul Somra Cricket League-19 at Banihal.

The final match was played between Rising Star Banihal and Young Star Banihal in which Rising Star Banihal had a thrilling victory on the last ball of the match.

The enthusiasm of the youth with overwhelming participation in a sporting event strengthens the relationship between army, civil administration and the public.