Rising Star Banihal wins Shaheed Captain Atul Somra Cricket League

STATE TIMES NEWS BANIHAL: To provide a suitable platform to the youth of the region for showcasing and enhancing their sporting skills, army organised Shaheed Capt Atul Somra Cricket League-19 at Banihal. The final match was played between Rising Star Banihal and Young Star Banihal in which Rising Star Banihal had a thrilling victory on the last ball of the match. The enthusiasm of the youth with overwhelming participation in a sporting event strengthens the relationship between army, civil administration and the public.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper