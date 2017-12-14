Rishi Suri appointed Media Consultant to CM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rishi Suri, Editor of Delhi-based Daily Milap, was on Wednesday appointed as the new Media Consultant to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The GAD order read, “Sanction is accorded to the engagement of Rishi Suri, son of Navin Suri, resident of Milap No.4, Fourth Avenue, Bandh Road, Gadaipur, New Delhi, as Media Consultant in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.”

Rishi’s appointment is co-terminus with the term of the Chief Minister, terminable on one month’s notice from either side on a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 50,000 per month, the order added.

Suri’s appointment as Media Consultant comes in the wake of resignation earlier submitted by Suhail Bukhari.

“Honoured to be appointed as a Media Consultant to the J&K Chief Minister @MehboobaMufti ji. Looking fwd to working with her & her team towards the betterment of the state & the country,” tweeted Suri.