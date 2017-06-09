Rise in infiltration

Considering the number of infiltration bids for the last few days and terrorists killing it looks Pakistan is testing the border vigil by trying to push in large group of terrorists especially from South Kashmir which is fast turning into a virtual breeding ground for them. Better intelligence network of terrorists, assistance of people to local terrorists, heavy turnout at the funerals of militants and stone-pelting on security forces even during encounters has virtually become a routine affair in the region. Security officials are cautious over the new developments which include firing in air as a “salute to the killed terrorists”, prominent militants attending the funeral of killed terrorist, with the police and security forces remaining mere spectators. Post-Burhan Wani killing a large number of youth especially college going have joined the bandwagon of stone-throwers and many others have joined the terrorist groups in which majority are from the southern Kashmir area. The worst-hit areas are Heff-Shrimal in Shopian District, Samboora, Lillahar, Pulwama town and Tral of Pulwama District, Qaimooh and Redhwani in Kulgam district. These are the areas which are dotted with apple orchards and lead to dense forests where militants are holed up, the officials said, adding that in case the army mounts pressure on one side, they escape and mingle with the local population on the other. The intelligence network of the militant groups, which had ended in mid-1990’s, is understood to have revived again and the terrorists come to know about the advancements of security forces, giving them an advantage to flee the area. Army, which has Victor Force involved in the counter insurgency grid, has been engaging almost on daily basis with terrorists on intelligence gathered by their units from Internet chatters, they said, adding local intelligence, which was the main forte of the Jammu and Kashmir police till 2014, has started dwindling and seldom any actionable information was being shared. Militants carrying cash rewards on their head have been seen attending funerals of slain militants. The growth of home-grown militants has become a matter of concern as these boys get local support and it is difficult to nab them. Even if they are trapped at a place, the army, besides fighting a gun battle, has also to face the local population which starts pelting stones at the jawans engaged in the encounter.