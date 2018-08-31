Rijiju inaugurates Aryan festival at Biama, Garkone

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BATALIK: The Two-day Aryan Festival started at twin places of Biama and Garkone of Leh and Kargil Districts on Thursday.

The festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

Member Parliament, Ladakh Thusptan Tswang, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Dorjay Motup, MLC Tsering Dorjay, Executive Councillors, Mumtaz Hussain and Tsering Wangdus, Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Leh, Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Kargil, Vikas Kundal, SSP Leh Sargon Shugla, SSP Kargil Dr Vinod Kumar and other senior police and civil officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Affairs appreciated Aryans for persevering their culture, traditions and customs despite the advancement made in every sphere of life.

He said that one derives inspiration while visiting the area for the people of the area have withstood all odds and have strived hard for their survival in the tough terrains.

He said that the hard work and unique culture of Aryans is being acknowledged and there is need to carry on the rich traditions to next generations.

The development and advancement poses a threat to any culture and cautioned the Aryans to with stand the same as they have done so far.

He said that the folk music and folk culture of Aryans not only enthralls the viewers but also provide a peace of mind to them.

The young owns of the Aryans are also very particular and enthusiastic for preserving and promoting their culture, the Minister said and added that every support shall be extended by the Government in this regard.

He announced Rs 10 lakh for restoration of Dah Biama Fort and Rs 3 lakh cash award for the artists who participated in various cultural programmes at Biama and Garkone villages.

Referring to the demands put forth at both the places, Rijiju said that the people of the area must expect sincere support from his Ministry for development of the area, however, the issues of development related to the area pertaining to other Ministries will be taken up with them and district administration Leh and Kargil shall be kept apprised of the developments made in this context.

He said that the enhancement of allocation under Borader Area Development Programme shall be ensured by his Minsitry for fulfilling of the aspirations of the locals adding that both State and Centre Governments were obligated to develop the area and ensure betterment of the Aryan community.

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Dorjey Mottup addressing the gathering at Biama thanked the Union Minister for visiting the area to assess the difficulties being faced by the Aryans. He said that the Aryans are known for their age old cultural ethos and the customs which they have preserved despite of all odds.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Leh, Avny Lavasa and Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC Kargil, Vikas Kundal thanked the minister and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion. They also extended their thanks to the artists, participants and tourists.

Later, Rijiju also inaugurated the Himalayan Museum at Garkone Kargil.

The festival is being organized by LAHDC, Leh and district administration of Leh and Kargil districts.