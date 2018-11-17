Rigzin Sampheal inspects works on Raghunath Bazar beautification project

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Secretary, Tourism Department, Rigzin Sampheal, on Friday inspected ongoing upgradation works being executed in Raghunath Bazar under Raghnath Bazar beautification project which was taken up during 2009-10.

The Secretary sought detailed review of works being executed under different components for up gradation of the Bazar and issued instructions on the spot to Director Tourism, Jammu to prepare DPRs as per the Project Appraisal Report approved by the Administrative Department as per the recently sanctioned project for Raghunath Bazar Project.

He also directed to ensure that all ongoing works are completed within the given time frame and strictly as per the approved DPRs with utilization of released funds to the optimum. “This ambitious project would help attract an increased tourist influx to the state by ensuring better basic amenities and infrastructural facilities to the tourists who throng the State from various parts of the country and abroad as well”, he maintained.

Director Tourism, Jammu, Om Prakash Bhagat and Deputy Director Tourism, Pawan Gupta accompanied the Secretary during the inspection of the project.