Right to dignified departure of soul

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shubham Mehta

Passive euthanasia occurs when the patient dies because the medical professionals either don’t do something necessary to keep the patient alive, or when they stop doing something that is keeping the patient alive which includes switching off life-support machines or disconnecting a feeding tube et al. Former involves deliberately ending the life a person(healthy citizens included) or committing suicide while the latter calls for a mere acceleration of the inevitable conclusion. Living wills and advance directives describe your preferences for end-of-life care. These documents speak for you when you’re not able to speak for yourself.Advance directives guide choices for doctors and caregivers if you’re terminally ill, seriously injured, in a coma, in the late stages of dementia or near the end of life.

Supreme Court treads a meticulous path:- It is to be noted that SC has penned down its judgement along with some riders taking account of the conditions prevailing in the Indian Society. Foremost, it has not allowed active euthanasia. Being well aware of the Indian societal conditions, SC stated that Active euthanasia is liable to be misused. Or perhaps the judges took note of the words of Niccolo Machiavelli, that a person might forget the death of his/her father but can never forget the loss of patriarchal property. In addition, the procedure could be kicked into action only when the treating physicians and the family members know fully well that the treatment is administered only to procrastinate the continuum of breath with no hope of recovery and the patient is not even aware that s/he is breathing. Justice Chandrachud was of the opinion that the quest for prolonging life is as important as the quality of life. Unequivocally, One is meaningless without the other. He further asserted that advancement in medical treatment should not deprive the person of his/her right to self-autonomy. The SC judgement on Right to privacy in KS Puttaswamy case is a case in point to further the narrative on the right to technological self-autonomy. Albeit the constitution bench allowed for ‘living wills’ but not without adequate safeguards. It described who can make it, its contents and procedure to approve of its authenticity. SC ruled that only an ‘adult with a sound and healthy mind’ should ‘execute it voluntarily based on informed consent’ in ‘clear and unambiguous terms’. The contents must specify the circumstances in which the treatment should be withdrawn and name the guardian who will give the go-ahead to initiate passive euthanasia. Furthermore, the will shall be attested by two witnesses and counter-signed by a first class judicial magistrate. The magistrate shall preserve one hard copy and one soft copy each and forward them to the district court registry. A copy shall also be given to a local govt. official who shall nominate a custodian for the will.

Global Scenario:- Despite a judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in 2011 acknowledging the right of an individual to decide on the time and manner of ending his or her life, the Switzerland-based non-profit NGO Dignitas says the actual number of assisted suicides at its clinic remain very low.Since 2012, the number of assisted suicides at Dignitas has been stable at around 200 persons every year.In at least three European countries, euthanasia is legal, while assisted suicide is allowed in Switzerland, Germany and Japan. In nearly a dozen States of the U.S., assisted suicide is allowed.

Marching Ahead:-This complete exercise can be considered as yet another act of judicial activism and utilisation of SC’s powers under Article 142 to broaden the jurisprudence on the subject by giving legal recognition to ‘living will’. Meanwhile, till the time the legislature comes up with a definite law on the subject, this judgement would fill the lacunae in determining the conception of meaningful existence providing for the Right to die with dignity. The government says that it is already in the process of drafting the provisions of the Passive Euthanasia bill but at the same time is wary of the idea of ‘living will’. Since the time this judgement has been passed, many old couples with no offsprings have snubbed this judgement for its lack of utility in their own respective cases. This is so because passive euthanasia kicks in only when the person is suffering and the judgement does little to prevent the end-of-life sufferings which many elderly believe is inevitable in their case citing lack of finance or guardianship to take care of their treatment. The idea of palliative care centres or hospices might augur well for such citizens. Because what a person definitely needs during the last days of his/her life is not assisted suicide but a little care and someone to ask for their well-being when they have already transmitted their cultural values to the new generation.

(Concluded)