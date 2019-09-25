Right time to bring Temple Bill in J&K: APMCC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Welcoming Centre’s decision to conduct a survey of closed down temples in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri migrant Pandit organisation on Tuesday advocated for a fresh Temple Bill for protection of community’s religious places in the Valley. All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC), which has worked a lot in past to reopen various such temples in the Valley, demanded a CBI probe into alleged encroachment of temples and temple land at various places in valley. “APMCC will extend all possible support to Government in re-opening of abandoned and destructed temples,” APMCC Chairman, Vinod Pandit said in a statement issued here.

He said that the Government must ensure to involve ‘ground level activists’ from Kashmiri Pandit community in the committee, formed to conduct survey of temples in Kashmir if it is ‘serious to initiate a new beginning for Kashmiri Pandits’. “There are numerous ancient, historic and beautiful temples in Kashmir that need protection,” Pandit said and asked the Centre to bring all the temples under a fresh Temple Bill. “It is the right time to bring a Temple Bill in J&K,” he added. National Spokesperson APMCC, King C Bharati further cautioned that temples must be made ‘prayer performing temples but not tourist destinations, which the erstwhile J&K Government had tried to do at some places. “A beginning can be made by bringing back the glory of Martand Temple, Kehribal, Anantnag; Awanti Pura Temple and historic Narayan Nag Temple in Ganderbal which have a history of more than 2,500 years,” he suggested. General Secretary APMCC, Arun Kandroo said that there was an urgent need to repair, renovate and reconstruct some damaged and encroached temples to save cultural and religious heritage of Kashmiri Pandits. “Condition of famous seven feet high Shiva Lingas at Baramulla show how our religious heritage has been vandalised,” he alleged.

Bharati said that Kashmiri pandit community wanted a CBI probe in encroachment of temples and temple land at various places, as same has been done not only by land mafia but also by former ministers of successive State Governments to erase traces of Pandit history from Kashmir.