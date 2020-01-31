Right-minded citizens should defeat ideology which killed Gandhi: JKPCC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC) called on all right-minded citizens to fight and defeat the ideology, which killed the ‘Father of the Nation’.

Staging a silent sit-in in Jammu, the party on Thursday led by J&K President G A Mir along with hundreds of activists, former ministers and legislators wore black badges and carried placards of ‘Save Constitution, Save India’. They hit out at anti-democratic and unconstitutional actions of BJP led Central government that has disturbed peace, social and religious harmony apart from weakening the Constitutional and democratic institutions in the country.

The participants observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation and recited National Anthem at start and end of the demonstration. Paying rich tributes to Gandhi, Mir referred to great contributions of the Father of the Nation for India and asked people to imbibe his ideology and philosophy. Mir said that those glorifying Gandhi’s assassin can never be the inheritors of man’s philosophy. The nation can only remain united and strong by following the philosophy of Gandhi, he said.

Mir further said that the ‘Father of Nation’ preached non-violence, religious brotherhood and truthfulness and to respect the diversity in our pluralistic society for keeping the country united, strong, peaceful besides maintaining harmony. India attained a place in the comity of nations as a messenger of peace with capabilities to maintain unity in diversity, the former minister added. Today, the ideals and philosophy of Gandhi are under threat in the country and it is time to follow and strengthen his philosophy for defeating the communal and divisive forces, Mir maintained.

Others present on the occasion included Madan Lal Sharma Ex-MP, Tara Chand Ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Gurmukh Singh, Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, G M Saroori, Ravinder Sharma, M S Niaz, Jugal Kishore, Yogesh Sawhney, Manohar Lal Sharma, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Manjit Singh, Raman Mattoo, Rajnish Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Vikram Malhotra, Hari Singh Chib, Shiv Dev Singh, Faqir Nath, Ashok Sharma, Ch Akram, Krishan Bhagat, Naresh Gupta, G L Chalotra, Ashok Dogra, Indu Pawar, Y V Sharma, Kuldeep Raj Verma, Khushal Bali, Vinod Sharma, Satish Sharma, Uday Bhanu Chib, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Rafeeq Ahmed Khan, Rajesh Sadotra, Suresh Dogra, Col Swarn Singh, Krishan Lal Gupta, Zahida Khan, Rajvir Singh, Harvinder Singh Mehta, Iqbal Dar, Sukhdev Singh, Praveen Sarwar Khan, Pawan Raina, Narinder Sharma, Neeraj Gupta, Shashi Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Suresh Bargotra, Kapil Singh, Dwarka Choudhary, Gourav Chopra, Sobat Ali, Rashpal Bhardwaj, Sajjad Tariq, Ch Masood, Zahid Malik, Nasir Masih, Camres David, Inayat Ullah, Abdul Qayoom Shah, Sahil Farooq Mir and Faiz Ahmed.