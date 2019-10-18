Rifles, explosives recovered in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWs Jammu: Three rifles and some explosive material were recovered from a house in Kishtwar district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a specific information, a raid was conducted at the house of Ghulam Mohammad in village Kharpora-Chingam in Chatroo area late on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said. A 12-bore double barrel rifle with 65 cartridges and two double barrel rifles besides 500 grams gunpowder and 100 grams of other explosive materials were seized from the house, he said.
The arms and ammunition was found without license and subsequently a case under various sections of Arms Act was registered against the house owner, he added.
No one was arrested in connection with the recovery and further investigation is in progress, he said further.
