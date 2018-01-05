Ricky Ponting appointed Delhi Daredevils coach

Agency

MUMBAI: Australian batting great Ricky Ponting was on Thursday appointed coach of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

The announcement was made by Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua as he welcomed the three-time World Cup winner.

Ponting takes over the reins at DD from former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had stepped down after the previous season owing to BCCI’s conflict-of-interest regulations.

Dravid chose to coach India A and India Under-19 teams over the IPL franchise.

“Ricky Ponting has been appointed as head coach. We will have a new coach and a new team with the idea of having continuity. We have retained two youngsters and the whole team will be built around them.