Richard Gere to star in Apple remake of Israeli series ‘Nevelot’

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Richard Gere is in negotiations to star in an untitled Apple drama series.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on Israeli show “Nevelot”, and expected to be green lit soon by the tech giant.
If finalised, Gere, 69, will the play the lead in the series.
The story follows two elderly Vietnam veterans and best friends who find their monotonous lives upended when a woman they both loved fifty years ago is killed by a car.
Nevelot was created by Dror Sabo with Daphna Levin and Lee Yardeni. It was based on Yoram Kaniuk’s novel of the same name and produced for the Israeli cable network HOT.
The Apple series would be written by Howard Gordon and he will also executive produce the project alongside Gere, Warren Leight, Sabo, Yardeni, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Yoram Mokady, and Mirit Toovi. (PTI)
