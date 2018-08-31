Rich tributes paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Prominent persons from across the political and social organisations paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in ‘Sarvajanik, Sarv Dal Prarthna Sabha’ organised here on Thursday.

Large number of BJP workers and leaders of various political parties including Indian National Congress, National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Panthers Party, BSP, Peoples Conference, Bar Association Jammu, Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Traders and Transporters Association, Brahman Sabha, Rajput Sabha, Ravidass Sabha, Mahasha Sabha, Dogra Sadar Sabha, RSS, Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Federation of Traders Association, Laghu Udyog Bharati and many others organizations paid tributes to Atal ji on the occasion.

BJP State President, Ravinder Raina (MLA), while speaking, termed Atal ji as the tallest leader of the time. He said that this is a huge loss for our Nation and added that he shall remain alive in the hearts, breath and blood of all Indians.

NC State Vice-President Devinder Singh Rana(MLA) termed him as a great politician and democrat. He said that although the ideals can be different, but we are all Indians and we must be one on National issues. We must imbibe all the good things, he added.

Chairman People Conference Sajjad Lone (MLA) said the Atal ji was a role model for three generations as a firebrand opposition and a great Prime Minister.

President Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak termed Atal ji as tree of Sandalwood in the whole forest. He was a good man to the core of his heart who really wanted to address the issues.

RSS Prant SanghChalak Brig. Suchet Singh touched much intricate topics of the time lived by Atal ji and narrated the various incidents.

RSS Prant KaryaVah Parshotam Dadhichi emphasized his life history as Sangh Pracharak and his simple life.

President J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Advocate B.S Slathia; MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, Speaker Legislative Assembly Dr. Nirmal Singh, President Trader Association Neeraj Anand, Rajput Sabha President Narayan Singh; Ashok Gupta President Dogra Front, Guru Ravidas Sabha President Piran Ditta and Ved Prakash also spoke on the occasion.

BJP State General Secretary Dr Narinder Singh managed the whole tribute programme.

BJP State General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul, former Ministers Sat Sharma, Chander Parkash Ganga, Sham Choudhary, Bali Bhagat, Sukhnandan Choudhary and Shakti Parihar; MLAs Rajesh Gupta, Dr. Krishan, Kuldeep Kumar and Neelam Langeh, MLCs Ashok Khajuria, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Surinder Ambardar, Ajatshatru, Girdhari Lal Raina, Ramesh Arora and Rashpal Verma; Varinderjit Singh, Satish Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Purnima Sharma, Suresh Jamwal, Nand Kishore, Ajay Magotra, Parduman Singh, Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, Sanjay Baru, Praduman Singh, Ajay Pargal, Dr Pardeep Mahotra were also present.