Rich heritage, historic temples make Jammu a great destination: Priya Sethi

JAMMU: Minister of State for Education, Technical Education, Culture, Tourism, Department of Horticulture, Floriculture and Parks Priya Sethi on Wednesday said that it’s the rich heritage, culture and several historic temples that make Jammu a great destination. Jammu offers domestic tourists, foreigners and pilgrims varied destinations which makes us proud of being from this land.

Priya Sethi was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of annual Bhandara at Pracheen Hanuman Temple at Gummat where BJP Vice President Yudhvir Sethi was also invited to seek blessings and inaugurate community meals.

Referring to Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, Priya Sethi said such historic places must also be developed while keeping their architect and sanctity intact. This Hanuman Mandir, she added is a perfect destination for a great time that also enables one to get drenched in the religious spirit.

Earlier, she along with Yudhvir Sethi inaugurated annual Bhandara and offered prayers in the Temple.

Yudhvir Sethi while interaction with Temple management and devotees said this Hanuman Mandir is not just the place for sightseeing, but it also enables devotees to steal a self-indulgent moment for themselves as well. He advised management committee to display historic importance of this Temple at the entrance in varied languages so that people could know its importance and significance.

Later the Minister of State and Yudhvir Sethi offered prayers at the Temple.