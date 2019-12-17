Rich Harvest remembers valiant soldiers on Vijay Diwas

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Rich Harvest School celebrated Vijay Diwas, to commemorate India’s victory in 1971 leading to the creation of Bangladesh. In memory of valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives, school students planted trees in a new garden, called Vijay Garden. The school also conducted a medical camp for the students ensuring good health for the nation’s future generation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra concludes filming for ‘The White Tiger’
Stress increases risk for CVDs: Dr Sushil
You can’t be honest about someone’s work in industry, they don’t take it well: Kareena
Colin Firth, wife Livia split almost 2 yrs after affair and stalking scandal
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper