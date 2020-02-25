Rich Harvest holds plastic waste management programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To make the country plastic free, Rich Harvest School on Tuesday organised an awareness programme on ‘Plastic Waste Management’.

This programme was initiated by School authorities to create environmental awareness on individual level.

The school held a special assembly and the students presented a wonderful ‘Green Anthem’ Dance to stand against the growing menace of solid waste.

Sanjeev Arora, CEO, Regional and Urban Development Agency along with his team informed the school that 15 per cent of packing material used in day to day life is plastic. Use of plastic is not bad, banning is not a solution to the plastic waste but appropriate scientific disposal is, he added.

Addressing a gathering, Anita Bhatia, Principal, Rich Harvest School, emphasised upon generating awareness amongst the students which will help in creating a sense of responsibility among them.

The Director Ruchi Charak expressed her appreciation for an engaging subject and made the school take the Swachhta Pledge and showed her determination to declare the school, ‘A Green School’.