RHS students visit historical places at Amritsar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Heritage and Cultural Club of Rich Harvest School, Bari Brahmana organised an educational trip to Amritsar and Wagha Border at the behest of Ruchi Charak, Director of the School, who firmly believes that the ideal way to learn about culture and heritage is to visit heritage points to gain first hand information.

Principal Anita Bhatia advised the students to scrutinise and learn the details about the places of interest in Amritsar.

The first destination was Wagha Border where BSF soldiers on the Indian side and Pakistan Rangers on the other side flexed muscles in perfect synchronization, walked towards each other in dance like movements before the lowering of flags. The group then proceeded to Durgiana Mandir for the evening Arti.

The following day the group visited Sri Harminder Sahib also known as the Golden Temple. During the light and sound show, the children were made aware of the roots of Sikh religion and ten Gurus and formation of the Khalsa Panth.

Jallianwala Bagh was the next destination where children saw the bullet marks, still intact of the massacre of 1919.

They also visited the well and the museum. The group, emotional but wiser returned home with their intellect fully satiated.