‘Revoke SRO-202 within one week’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Permanent Government Employees (SRO-202) Association urged the Government to address issues of employees recruited under SRO-202 on priority. Briefing media persons here, Dr Shafeen Koul, Association’s President flanked by EJAC President, Babu Hussain Malik and Jammu University Scholar, Sohil Malik said that we are permanent government employees recruited after multi-tier selection process by JKPSC, JKSSB and other recruiting agencies under the new job policy (SRO-202 of 2015) but have been victimised by policy makers.

“Under this discriminatory job policy, we are forced to remain on probation for a period of five years, which is quit disproportionate, supernatural, limitless and against J&K-CSR (1956) and DoPT rules. As per rule 07 of SRO-202, recruitment to different posts was assured to be completed on fast-track basis (within three months) but it took more than three years to complete recruitment process in most of the cases,” she rued.

“Considering the cruelty of five years long probation, the Law Commission headed by Justice (Retd) M K Hanjura has recommended to the Government for reducing probation period from 5 to 2 years. Now, as state of Jammu and Kashmir has become a Union Territory and Indian constitution is applicable fully in J&K, then why SRO -202 still exists, which is very much against the constitution. Union ministers and previous Governor assured us that it will go, so what is preventing LG in declaring it null and void,” she added.

The association members appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to revoke SRO-202 within a week’s time otherwise the consequences of letting down the youth of Jammu and Kashmir would be detrimental for all.