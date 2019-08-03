Revoke increase in one-time tax on motor vehicles: JPPF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing concern on abrupt enhancement in one-time tax of motor vehicles using public roads in the State, the Jammu Province People Forum (JPPF) appealed to the Governor, Satya Pal Mallik to reconsider the decision, order status-quo and revoke the order issued under SRO-492, dated August 1, 2019.

While addressing a meeting, President Pavittar Singh Bhardwaj termed the SRO issued by J&K Transport Department as anti-people as steep hike of 9 to 10 per cent is beyond all norms and limits, which a common man can afford in these days of inflation. Such a hike in one-time tax will burden the common man besides discouraging sale of vehicles due to which the industry will suffer at lot, he said.

While urging the Governor to do justice, President JPPF requested him to burden the common man only to the extent upto which his pocket can afford. “Normally common man doesn’t afford and dare to dream a vehicle and if by chance, he tries to afford a car, which these days is not a luxury but a necessity, this order will change his mind. This heavy tax will debar his family to avail fundamental rights as well,” he added. President JPPF vehemently urged the Governor to reconsider and withdraw SRO 492 in the interest of public in general and common man in particular.

Besides Working President M S Katoch, the meeting was also attended by Inderjeet Khajuria, M L Sharma, Avinash Bhatia, M.S Jamwal, Rajinder Gupta, Sunita Sharma, Pritam Sharma, Balwan Singh, Pawan Sharma, Prof O P Sharma, Ajit Singh Adyal, Kamla Sharma, Prabha Slathia, Kartar Singh Jamwal, Rjinder Singh , Ajay Singh, Amit Sharma, Surinder Vir, Gurmeet Singh and Naresh Thapar.