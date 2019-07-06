Revoke extension order of Baseer Khan, withdraw traffic restrictions: CCI

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Exposing hollow claims of the State Administration of acting against corruption, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) Jammu alleged that the Government is patronising and promoting corrupt bureaucrats and senior officers and demanded withdrawal of service extension order in favour of Baseer Ahmad Khan.

Briefing media persons here on Friday, Rakesh Gupta, President CCI said that on August 21, 2013; the Ministry of Personal, Public Grievances and Pensions sanctioned prosecution of Baseer Ahmad Khan in a FIR vide no 8/2009 with regard to infamous established and proved Gulmarg Land scam.

Gupta questioned the recommendations for extension of service and sanctioning of the same from the Chief Secretary of State and Government of India. The Chamber has, time and again, raised fingers and conveyed to the Governor that corruption in the Government Departments was at its peak and not only the business people but people at large are suffering because of no accountability of ‘Babus’ in the State.

“Corrupt bureaucrats ‘spreading terror through their pen’ are more dangerous than separatists and terrorists, as far as national security and national interest is concerned because who knows that the money being earned by them through corrupt practices is possibly being used to fund anti-national activities in the State,” he alleged.

The CCI President further said that giving extension in service after retirements to such Babus in the system, is just like a reward in lieu of corruption. “This job extension order was a slap on face of honest findings of the investigating agencies and an insult and challenge to our honest judicial system. This act by the State Administration has left democracy bleeding,” he asserted.

Gupta urged the Government of India to review aforesaid extension order as it appears that the State Administration has engineered and misinformed the Government of India to obtain the extension order for their blue-eyed ‘Babu’. He said that the Chamber has all apprehensions that the legal course in the Court of Law shall not be followed by the State Administration effectively.

Gupta also objected to traffic restrictions imposed by the State administration, that no civilian vehicle shall ply between Nashri and Qazigund from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, during Amarnath Yatra. It proves utter failure of the State administration to secure the highway between Jammu and Srinagar, which is a life-line for all, he added.

Jammu Chamber demanded withdrawal of service extension order in favour of Baseer Ahmad Khan and withdrawal of restrictions imposed on civilian vehicles during Amarnath Yatra at the earliest.

Others present on the occasion included Rajesh Gupta (Senior Vice President), Rajeev Gupta (Junior Vice President) and Ashu Gupta (Treasurer).