Revoke decision to open toll plaza at Sarore: NC to Govt

JAMMU: Provincial President National Conference, Devender Singh Rana and former Minister, Surjeet Singh Slathia on Sunday strongly pitched for rolling back the decision on toll collection at Sarore Toll Plaza. “National Conference had opposed tooth and nail the decision of putting in place a Toll Plaza at the initial stage but the government of the time looked to the other side thus creating a situation which is against the interests of commuters, trade and commerce,” Rana and Slathia said in a joint statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here, adding that such measures are against interests of the pilgrim cum tourism rich region.

Highlighting the importance of Jammu as the most thronged pilgrim destination of North India, the NC leaders said that nearly 10 million pilgrims visit Jammu every year to pay obeisance at revered Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. How can this aspect be ignored, they added.

The National Conference leaders described levying of toll taxes unjust and unfair even before the completion of highway. The agency should have also taken into consideration the stakeholders, who have been vehemently opposing the move, which is not only illogical but also unjust.

The statement recalled the similar scenario emerging in wake of toll collection at Ban Toll Plaza, stating that sustained agitation by National Conference had resulted in waiver for locals of Nagrota constituency.

“The administration should avoid confrontational approach, see reason in the overwhelming demand of people of all shades and rollback the decision on toll collection at Sarore Toll Plaza,” the statement pleaded and urged the Government to take call on the issue on immediate basis.

They slammed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for failing to put in place road safety and medical emergency measures on Jammu-Udhampur Highway leading to frequent accidents. The statement called for focused attention on improvement and upgradation of roads, especially the highway instead of punishing road users by way of taxes.

“With dependable road network, the people can have smooth mobility that in turn will give fillip to economic activity in a big way,” the statement said and sought prioritised attention on improvement and upgradation of road communication.