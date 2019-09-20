Revocation of special status will lead to emergence of Naya J&K

Revocation of Article 370 provisions, granting special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, will ultimately pave the way for a new era of progress, development and satiation of aspirations without discrimination. Though a Union Territory, yet Jammu and Kashmir will emerge as a new entity which will be integral to Indian ethos and central to its essence of inclusiveness. The day is not far when Valley will yet again bloom like a garden of flowers of different colours and varieties. It will be land of Sufis and Saints and not that of fundamentalists, who believe in hate and intolerance. The overwhelming support to the decision of the Centre continues to pour in from varied segments of society in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Raghav Chopra, a youth said that abrogation of Article 370 has rekindled a new hope among people, especially those living in Jammu and Ladakh regions, which remained at the receiving-end over decades.

He asserted that repealing of Articles 370 and 35A will open new vistas of avenues for people of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not enough opportunities due to the controversial articles, he said, adding that entire Jammu and Kashmir has profoundly welcomed the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking step a historic step. “Now, after scrapping of these contentious Articles, we are hopeful of a happy and prosperous future for our children,” he said.

Atul Byotra, a businessman said that none could diagnose correct problem of Jammu and Kashmir for last 72 years. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved to be a specialist doctor for this cancerous disease and successfully operated it thereby saving lives of millions,” he said.

“The flock of hawks, which continuously relished feast during the long period of seven decades, has now been identified and provided the right place. Jammu and Kashmir, because of its special status, had been getting lion’s share in Central Budget for upliftment of poor and needy but the same remained confined to limited hands and poor continued to suffer,” he said. With the abrogation of Article 370, the people have seen the light of the day and are hopeful of a bright future ahead, he maintained.

Mohit Tockoo, a teacher said that Article 370 brought a feeling of alienation among people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that scraping of Articles 370 and 35A will give equal benefits to people of J&K at par with other citizens living in other parts of the country. He said that its scrapping will invite multinational companies in the State to establish their units, which will help in resolving the unemployment crisis. Ironically, government jobs in J&K remained the first preference of youth given political uncertainties and lack of private investment in the State, he asserted, adding that repealing of these articles would open up new vistas of employment.

Urvashi Gupta, a resident of Jammu termed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A as the need of hour, giving its credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. She further said that it should have been repealed much earlier as none was benefitted by it. Being a woman, I am hopeful that such decisions would prove beneficial for daughters of J&K, who were earlier deprived of various benefits due to provisions of Article 370, she added. She further said that young people of Jammu and Kashmir would have a bright future with plenty of options available for them in big business houses. She hoped that people of J&K would witness a new era of development in coming future.

Parveen Sharma, an academician, said that abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has brought a ray of hope among people of Jammu, who were victims of the wrong policies of successive governments in the State. He said that scrapping of these Articles will give relief to various communities including refugees, Valmikis and Gorkhas, who were earlier deprived of even basic rights due to Article 370. He maintained that after re-organisation of J&K State into two Union Territories, the members of the aforesaid communities would feel much secure as they will be able to get rights at par with other citizens of the country. He said that this bold decision will go a long way in achieving the agenda of development and would be recorded in archives of the history in golden letters.