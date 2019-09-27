Revocation of special status to end appeasement, lead to Jammu’s development

Why the people of Jammu and Ladakh regions are jubilant and elated over revocation of Article 370 is their belief that they will get a fair-deal, which they were denied for almost seven decades by self-centered politicians, who promoted Kashmir for their vested interest? Instead of feeling satisfied over the spread of education, eradication of poverty, extent of development and provision of jobs, many in the Valley became silent supporters of Jihad unleashed by Pakistan. This led to unprecedented appeasement by the Centre in a vain bid to win over the hearts and minds and resultantly choked the process of development in the other two regions. Now that the hoax of special status is gone, the people of Jammu, like those in the exclusive Union Territory of Ladakh, are hopeful about justice in fair allocation of funds for development and avenues in jobs, which may get fillip with influx of investment by the corporate sector.

Surjeet Chaudhary, a resident of Suchetgarh said that repealing of Article 370 is a boon for people of various communities including refugees, who were earlier deprived of their basic rights. He said that population of West Pakistan Refugees is nearly 1.5 lakh, settled only in Jammu region of the erstwhile State. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his bold historic decision, he said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A would certainly end decades-old discrimination against refugees by entitling them to get full citizenship rights.

He said that the successive governments had only promised to extend PRC to the refugees, but in fact cheated them by denying basic rights of education, employment, property ownership and political participation.

Rishav Mahajan, an employee in private sector, said that removal of Article 370 will bring stability and market access to Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the decision of Modi Government to revoke Article 370 would ensure stability, market access and predictable laws in the State, helping it gain investment, especially in key sectors like tourism, agriculture, IT, healthcare besides others. He hoped after the abrogation of Article 370, the investment would start coming in besides opening new vistas of employment for youth of the state. “Open markets will ensure that youth of the region will lead the nation towards progress besides giving a major boost to investment, innovation and income,” Mahajan added.

Pardeep Majotra said that the people of J&K have high hopes from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after removal of the special status of J&K.

“With removal of Articles 370 and 35A and Re-organisation of J&K into two Union Territories, people are hopeful that decades long spell of discrimination and step-motherly treatment will end with beginning of a new era of unprecedented development and progress in J&K,” he said, adding that a new ray of hope has emerged among people that the Jammu region would get its due share as earlier the same was diverted to Kashmir by successive governments.

Dinesh Verma, an engineer by profession said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has ended the dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been directly or indirectly ruling the state for the last seven decades. He said that after the removal of Article 370 all central rules will directly applicable to J&K. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision of PM Modi and are anticipating that new Union Territory will bring new era of development in J&K. He said since the Narendra Modi has took over the reins of Prime Minister’s office, the country is on the path of progress and is breaking all records of development.

Balbir Kour, a Sarpanch from Arnia said that lifting of Articles 370 and 35A will be a good sign for people of Jammu and Kashmir. She said that Article 370 was a temporary provision of the constitution of the India. She said that Prime Minister and Home Minister took a wise decision by lifting the controversial Articles 370 and 35A from J&K. She said abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A will give wide exposure to the State which will be fruitful for youth of J&K. “Jammuites are eagerly looking for new avenues and opportunities that hold promise for generations to grow in a developed society something the past over three generations missed due to Kashmir-centric policies of political class,” she added.