Revocation of Articles 370, 35A will make people more progressive, rejuvenated: Manhas

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Welcoming Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, which ultimately revoked State’s special status and most of the provisions of Article 370 besides making Ladakh an independent union territory and Jammu & Kashmir a territory with Legislative assembly under the control of Union Government, MP Rajya Sabha, Shamsher Singh Manhas said that it is a matter of proud for entire country in general and people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular. “With this historic decision, a long pending demand regarding revocation of the most controversial Article incorporated in the Constitution of India has been fulfilled. Now people of all the three regions viz Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh will feel more progressive and rejuvenated, he added.

Manhas further said that it is a tribute to all martyrs of armed forces, party workers and nationalists, who strongly stood amidst the atrocities of previous regimes.

“Few separatist and anti-national political parties have been opposing the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A for their own benefits and misdeeds thus depriving a common man of his basic rights. The Government’s basic principle regarding ‘One Nation One Constitution’ has been realized now,” he asserted.

“Due to Article 370, unemployment increased manifold in the State due to no or lesser industrialisation. But in near future, we believe that this problem will be resolved,” Manhas said, adding that the idea of shaping two union territories is great and laudable which will definitely boost socio-economic development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions.