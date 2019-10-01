Revocation of Article 370 to benefit all segments of J&K society

Common refrain among the people in Jammu and Kashmir is that revocation of Articles 370 and 35A will benefit all segments of society, irrespective of caste, creed, colour and religion. They perceive these constitutional provisions as tool in the hands of politicians with vested interest, who exploited the people and hoodwinked the rulers that be in New Delhi. The people, especially the youth see the new era post revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state as a beginning of industrialization in both Kashmir and Jammu regions that will in the process generate employment and create employability. They see a hope and light emanating after a dark tunnel.

Corporator Ajay Gupta hailed the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the people of Jammu faced discrimination at all levels due to aforesaid Articles. “The State lagged much behind from other states as far as development is concerned. People were forced to run from pillar to post for employment, medical and educational facilities and other purposes but now after repealing of Article 370, the people of Jammu are hopeful that move will usher a new era peace and progress here”, he said and hoped that from now onwards all modern facilities will be provided to residents of Jammu and Kashmir without any bias. Now, the newly formed Jammu Kashmir Union Territory will be brought under One Flag and One Constitution and there will be no place for anti-national elements, he added.

Gagandeep Singh, an Engineering Student highly appreciated the Prime Minister’s step for abrogation of the disastrous Article 370 from the Constitution of India. He said that this contentious Article and its supporting Article 35A were included in the Constitution by the then Rulers in the Centre to favour the selected politicians of the State of Jammu and Kashmir who were anti-Maharaja. “These Articles indeed benefitted such politicians but doomed the fate of common man of Jammu and even those from Valley. When the common man from Valley came to know of the game of these politicians they came out against the loot but on being suppressed, they took to the guns thus laying foundation of terrorism. The common man of the State of Jammu and Kashmir continued to suffer for the last three decades just because of the blessings made available to these politicians through aforesaid Articles. Barring such politicians and their sympathizers, the people of whole state are celebrating the abrogation of Art 370.

Vivek Gupta, a businessman appreciated the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping the Articles 370 and 35A and hoped that this landmark decision will break the backbone of terrorists and shall lead to peace and prosperity in the region. He asserted that earlier, the future of J&K’s youth was bleak but after this historic move of Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre a new hope has kindled among the youngsters that they shall now have bright prospects in the J&K and Ladakh as well. He also lambasted the successive governments for depriving the West Pakistani Refugees of their voting and other rights. He also hoped that removal of Article 370 will bring investment and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. He felt that abrogation of aforesaid Article is rising of ‘New Jammu and Kashmir’, where people will enjoy their rights without any fear or discrimination.

Sudershan Singh, social activist appreciated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Articles 370 and 35A from J&K. He said people of J&K are hopeful of good governance after the re-organization of the State. He said government should focus on creating employment opportunities and take all adequate measures in adjusting the highly qualified youth of J&K into the government services. He said due to lack of employment opportunities in J&K, government sector is the only hope for the highly qualified youth of J&K. He also expressed resentment against the government for installing toll plazas at Dyala Chak and Sarore. He said that government should take stock of dilapidated condition of national highway from Lakhanpur to Jammu. Besides, the Grievances Cell should be strengthened to make it more effective so that the problems of common masses could be addressed on priority.

Appreciating the decision taken by NDA Govt regarding scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, Amrik Singh Sasan, a resident of Jammu said that Modi Government has take the decision after going through all ‘pros and cons’. He urged the Government to take all possible measures to address problems being faced by employees of J&K. If Government can abrogate controversial Articles 370 & 35A, then it can do everything for welfare of employee fraternity. He appealed to Modi government to convert State Transport Corporation into Jammu Transport Undertaking, so that employees can get all benefits along with various other facilities, of which they are deprived of till date. He further appealed to Modi government to revive pension benefit for employees, so that they may not feel alienated.