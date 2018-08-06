Reviving Opposition

Share Share 0 Share 0

The recently held Congress Working Committee meet looks like to have drawn the broader roadmap for the opposition unity by seeking to build a convincing rationale for voting the present formation out of power. But it is big task for all the parties except BJP. It looks the Congress has already walked some distance towards that goal by prioritising alliances in Uttar Pradesh and covering some ground in Bihar and Maharashtra as well. The three states, besides Madhya Pradesh, are crucial in the Congress-led Opposition’s battle plans for 2019 because of the lopsided nature of the ruling party’s Lok Sabha composition: it notched up bulk of its winners from `Ram country’. In contrast, the Modi factor was not as encashable electorally in nearly 200 Lok Sabha seats. The path to opposition unity is thorny. Potential partners will be prone to inducements and intimidation from the ruling alliance. But the burden is on the Congress to take the lead to win the game rather than try to preserve the ancien regime’s lien on the party. The operative assumption, however, remains that the Congress needs to learn organisational lessons from its steady run of defeats for the past four years. Prime Minister Modi still enjoys a formidable political reputation and can be effectively challenged only if the alliance operates with a common agenda that exposes the actual ground situation versus manipulated reality. In the smoke and mirrors game, the Opposition has moved towards maximising its assets, but it needs to work around the limitation of the absence of the spirit of self-abnegation among its leaders. Some of the issues which would unite opposition could be National Register of Citizens, unemployment and the Rafale fighter deal and obvious corruption which is ever green a subject in political circle to bash your opponent.