Revision, updation of Panchayat electoral roll begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Election Authority under Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (Chief Electoral Officer J&K) has initiated the process of Revision and Updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2018(w.r.t 01-01-2018) as qualifying date) as prescribed in the rules governing the conduct of Panchayat Elections.

The Draft Panchayat Electoral Roll shall be published on 18th August, 2018. The detailed public inviting claims and objections for revision of Panchayat Electoral along with details of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs)Assistant Electoral Registration Offices (AEROs) and

Panchayat Booth level Officers (PBLOs) shall be available on the website of CEO J&K (www.ceojk.nic.in)

Date of Publication of Draft Panchayat Electoral Rolls is on 18-08-2018 (Saturday), while Period for Filing of Claims and Objections is on18-08-2018 to 27-08-2018 (Monday). Similarly, Special Camp Days is on 19-08-2018 (Sunday) and 25-08-2018 (Saturday), while Disposal of Claims and Objections is from 28-08-2018 to 04-09-2018, Publication of Final Panchayat Electoral Roll-2018 is 11-09-2018.