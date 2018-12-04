Revised schedule for counselling, document verification announced

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has rescheduled the Counselling-cum-Document verification process of the candidates scheduled on December 6&7, for the posts of Assistant Store Keeper-cum-Clerk (Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department), Divisional Cadre Kashmir.

According to PRO JKSSB, Malik Suhail, the Counselling-cum-Document verification for the candidates scheduled on 6th December 2018, shall now be held on 21st December 2018, at Central Office (Camp), J&K Services Selection Board, ZumZum Complex, Rambagh, Srinagar at 10:30 AM sharp.

Similarly, he said, the Counselling-cum-Document verification scheduled for shortlisted candidates on 7th of December 2018, has been re-scheduled for 22nd December 2018, on the same venue and time. He said the concerned candidates are accordingly informed to appear for Counselling-cum-Document verification as per the revised schedule.