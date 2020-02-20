Revise land rent as applicable in Municipal limits: SCLU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State Central Labour Union (SCLU) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor GC Murmu regarding the discriminatory attitude towards poor farmers of Ward No 60 of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Nar Singh Narania, Provincial President of the Union, apprised the Lt Governor about the grievances of the poor farmers residing at villages Ratnu Chak, Jallo Chak and Kalu Chak falling under Tehsil Bahu, Jammu regarding 70 per cent of their land hired out by the army since long.

Narania said that the rent of these land chunks is being paid to the poor farmers as per the rate of rural area whereas these villages have been come under the Jammu Municipal limit vide SRO No 268 dated June 11, 2018 issued by J&K Government Civil Secretariat Housing and Urban Development Department.

“The J&K Government has earlier revised the rate of rent applicable in the rural area/ Municipal corporation limit vide SRO 540 dated December 6, 2018 issued by J&K Government Home Department.

But the poor farmers of village Ratnu Chak, Jallo Chak and Kalu Chak are still getting the rent at the old rates. As a matter of rules, these farmers are entitled to get the rent applicable to the municipal limits in terms of notification SRO 540 dated December 6, 2018,” he said.

Narania said that the matter has been taken up several times with the Deputy Commissioner Jammu in connection with implementation of SRO 540. “The Deputy Commissioner Jammu has taken up the matter with MEO. However, despite all the efforts made by these poor farmers, nothing is achieved so far. Some officers dealing the issue in Defence Estate Office Jammu are taking it lightly,” he added.

Further, Narania requested the Lt Governor to take up the matter with concerned authority to implement the revised rent as per notification so that the justice can be delivered to poor farmers.