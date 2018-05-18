Revenue works paralysed as Patwaris’ strike enters day 4

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The strike-cum-protest launched by Patwaris and Girdawars of the region in front of Deputy Commissioner’s office reached the fourth consecutive day, here on Thursday. The Patwaris under the banner of All J&K Patwar Association have gone on indefinite strike.

The strike affected working in Revenue Department and people complained that they couldn’t obtain important revenue documents.

Addressing the protestors, Senior Vice President AJKPA Mushtaq Ahmed Ganai said government is not showing any seriousness in resolving their issues.

They demanded removal of pay anomalies with retrospective effect, stoppage of direct recruitment of Naib Tehsildar, grade pay of graduate Patwaris from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800, timely DPC, creation of Patwar Halqas and GQ Circles, enhancement of allowances, rent for Patwar Khanas (Private Accommodation) till construction of Patwar Khanas, etc.

Ganai warned the government to resolve their issues at the earliest.

Provincial President Jammu Farooq Malik, Ex State President Raman Raj, State Organizer Vinay Kumar, District President Jammu Kaleem Ahmed and Secretary Jammu Shabir Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the revenue (Patwaris and Girdwars) officials of Bhadarwah also observed strike under the banner of All Jammu and Kashmir Patwar Association on the fourth day.

The Patwaris and Girdwars of Additional District Bhadarwah assembled in front of ADC Office and raised slogans against the callous attitude of the government towards their demands.

President AJKPA Bhadarwah, Naseer Ahmed Banday, Vice President Shakeel Ahmed Mir, Secretary Bal Bhushan, Joint Secretary Iftkhar Ahmed, Mohammad Ashraf, Shashi Kumar, Mohammad Amin and Yasir Nadeem were also present.