Revenue official held on molestation charges

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A revenue official was arrested for allegedly molesting a widow inside his office chamber in the outskirts of the city here, police said on Wednesday.

Naib-Tehsildar Hans Raj was arrested after the victim lodged a written complaint against him at the Khour police station yesterday, a police official said.

The woman alleged that the officer allegedly molested her when she visited his office on Monday for settlement of her case for appointment on compassionate grounds, he said.

An FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against the man, the official said.