Revenue official among 2 arrested for accepting Rs 1.2 lakh bribe

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A revenue official was among two persons arrested by sleuths of the State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) for accepting Rs 1.2 lakh as bribe for issuance of land documents to a person in Udhampur district.

On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the complainant Sudesh Sharma of Udhampur, a case was registered against the revenue officials — Lochan Singh, Girdawar and Aneem Sharma, Patwari, a SVO official said.

The complainant has alleged that he hails from Kashirah village of Udhampur and has landed property measuring 7 Kanals 18 Marlas under Khasra Nos 620, 623, 624 and 621 situated at Mouza Kashirah Tehsil and District Udhampur.

He further alleged that he had submitted an application to the revenue officials to issue him the map of land, but they demanded Rs 1.2 lakh as illegal gratification from him for issuance of the map of the land, the official said.

The complainant mentioned in his complaint that he was surprised when the said revenue officials stated that this is their “past practice”. Accordingly, on the basis of the complaint, a successful trap was laid by the vigilance sleuths under the command of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamaljeet Singh.

During the trap and investigation of the case, Aneem Sharma (Patwari) was caught red handed and arrested while demanding and accepting Rs 1.2 lakh as illegal gratification from the complainant.

In this connection, one Sandeep Khajuria, to whom Aneem Sharma had handed over the bribe money after demanding and accepting the same from the complainant, was also been taken into custody by the vigilance sleuths, he said.

FIR 09/2018 Section 5(1) (d) read with Section 5(2) of J&K P.C Act and Section 4-A P.C Act (Amendment-2014) was registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu against Lochan Singh and Aneem Sharma. Further investigation in the case is underway, the official said.