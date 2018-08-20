REVAMP TRAFFIC SYSTEM

Share Share 0 Share 0

The hassel-free smooth flow of traffic looks like a lost dream as far as Jammu is concerned. Why blame the government agencies the road users have little concern for traffic norms or rules. Following the rules most of the road users think it is below their dignity and so blatant flouting. What is needed is a serious relook into the traffic plans of the city keeping in view the growing population of the vehicles. The city roads have failed to keep pace alongwith the growing vehicular population. Designed for few hundred vehicles longtime back today theyr are crumbling under over a lakh moving daily. The end result is traffic jams and chaos. The Road Transport and Safety Bill 2014 envisages a safe transport system ending the saga of bad roads. The Bill also legalises illegal operation by private operators. Private players who obtain contract carriage permits are violating permit conditions and resorting to operate as stage carriages, due to which government faces huge losses. But as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned it looks the Bill has no locus standi. Come festivities like Rakshabandhan as is seen every year, Jammu roads get choked to the maximum with traffic snarls at every point. As far as traffic management is concerned it is the worst with chaos ruling the roads adding to this people adopting short-cuts to journey and at times it turns into a fatal experience. State Government will have to work for a reliable alternative mode of transport which forces people not to use their personal vehicles thus helping in decongesting the roads. Jammu is no exception the phenomena is visible mostly in places where there is no reliable public transport system. State Government will have to find a way out for better traffic management system and an alternative mass transport system to ease the pressure on the roads otherwise days are not far when people will be burning fuel by just sitting on the roads itself and not reaching their destinations like what happens in National Capital Region of Delhi, where even for short distances it takes long hours of drive.