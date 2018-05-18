Return home to join mainstream: Raina to Salahuddin

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday asked Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin to shun gun culture and return home in the state to join the mainstream and contest elections.

In his first statement after taking over as the state BJP chief, the 40-year-old also asked young terrorists from Kashmir to shun weapons and join the mainstream.

“I ask Syed Salahuddin, why you moving from pillar to the post in Pakistan and foreign countries. Return to your home and join the mainstream,” he told reporters here.

“If you (Salahuddin) claim to be the leader of Jammu and Kashmir, return and contest elections in the State through democratic process and prove it”, Raina said.

He also hit out at the chairman of the United Jehad Council, a conglomerate of terrorist outfits operating in Kashmir, for arming youths in the valley leading to bloodshed and violence.

Mohammed Yusuf Shah, better known as Syed Salahuddin, was declared a specially designated global terrorist by the US Department of State in June last year.

The BJP chief said the Centre’s announcement on Wednesday that security forces would not launch any operations in the state during the month of Ramzan was conditional and not unilateral.

“The first bullet will not be fired from our side (Army). If the first bullet comes from the terrorists, then the guns of Army, paramilitary force and police will not stay silent,” Raina said.

Raina also observed that majority of Kashmiri youth from the Valley are true patriots and not picking Pakistani flags. “It is only a handful of them who raise Pakistani flags and are running their shops and indulge in stone pelting on the streets of Kashmir valley”, he said and labeled them as ‘dalals’.

He said Indian army is carrying out operations against terrorists in areas like Sopore, Shopian, Baramulla, Tral and Pulwama, and it is the local youth living in these areas who are helping the army in carrying out anti-terrorist operations. They are true Indians, he added.

Commenting on the role of Pakistan behind regular incidents of ceasefire violations along the International border and the Line of Control Raina said Pakistan is at the verge of collapse and counting days now.

He thanked all workers and leaders of the BJP for reposing faith in him. “I will work with honesty, dedication and transparency,” he said.

In his maiden interaction with the media after becoming the state BJP Chief Raina also predicted that the next Chief Minister in the State would be from the party.

He said the party leaders would work as team members and take the party programme to all three regions of the state to further consolidate their voter base. He credited senior party leaders in the state and central leadership for reposing faith in him and giving him the responsibility to lead the state party unit at this crucial juncture.

Earlier, on his arrival in Jammu the State BJP Chief was given rousing welcome by the enthusiastic party workers amid chanting of patriotic slogans.

He was escorted to the party office in the form of a motorcycle/scooter rally. Large number of party workers and sympathisers greeted him on the way and garlanded him.

Addressing felicitation ceremony outside the party headquarters, Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta along with senior party leaders welcomed the state party Chief and announced that the entire state BJP leadership would work together to fulfill their dream of winning 44 seats in the next Assembly elections in the State.

“Our worker is real asset of the party and we are totally dependent on our party workers and their hardwork to realise our dream of fulfilling Mission 44 plus in the state Assembly elections”, Deputy Chief Minister said adding that a marathon meeting was held with the party Organisation Secretary Ashok Kaul and brainstormed for several hours to prepare a fool-proof strategy to ensure victory of party candidates.

Former State Chief and Urban and Housing Development Minister Sat Pal Sharma, PHE Minister Shalm Lal Choudhary, former Ministers Chander Prakash Ganga, Priya Sethi, MLC Surinder Ambardar, MLAs Gagan Bhagat, Neelam Langeh, Krishan Bhagat, Ashok Kaul attended the felicitation ceremony and greeted the new state Chief Ravinder Raina.