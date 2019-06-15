ReTs deputation calls on Advisor Ganai, Secretary Finance

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of J&K ReT Teachers Forum led by its State President, Vinod Sharma and State Chief Coordinator, Sukhdev Singh Sumbria called on the Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganie and Secretary Finance, A K Mehta to discuss various long pending issues of the cadre.

While interacting with Advisor, Vinod Sharma highlighted the issue of Under-graduate teachers, who have not been converted to Teachers Grade-II. He appealed to the Advisor to issue an order regarding their conversion to Teachers Grade-II by removing the bar of graduation, so that these teachers may not suffer and get all sorts of benefits including 7th Pay Commission. He also highlighted the issue of Head Teachers, who are without salary for last four months and urged the Advisor to resolve the issue at the earliest by releasing their salaries out of the State plan.

The Advisor listened to the deputation patiently and assured that the issues of under-graduates teachers as well as Head Teachers will be resolved at the earliest.

Later, the deputation also met Secretary Finance, A K Mehta and urged him to resolve the issues of under-graduates teachers and Head Teachers, as he is of one of the committee members constituted for resolution of issues. Mehta assured the deputation that Finance Department will ensure resolution of both the issues on priority basis.

The deputation comprised of Javid Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed, Gulam Nabi and Abdul Qayoom.