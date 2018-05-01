ReTs demand streamlining of SSA salary

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JOURIAN: A meeting of All J&K ReT Forum was held under the chairmanship of Roshan Bral, President of Forum Zone Jourian at Shiv Temple, Garhi Bishna on Tuesday.

While speaking on the occasion Roshan Bral said that on 1st May the whole world is celebrating as Labour Day but SSA teachers are celebrating it as black day because they are without salary for the last three months.

Bral further said that this attitude of State Government will never be tolerated and if Govt failed to streamline SSA salary of ReTs they have no other option rather that to come on road along with families.

Ranjeet Slathia, Tirth Ram, Narinder Bunty, Vijay Kumar, Anil Sharma, Pawan Verma, Rakesh Uppal, Varinder Sat, Rakesh Kumar, Rajit Singh, Tarsem Chib and Joginder Singh were also present.