Retiring police officers accorded send off

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Tuesday gave warm send off to retiring Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh.

The send off function was chaired by Ramnish Gupta Addl SP Kathua, K.D Bhagat DySP DAR Kathua , Retired SP, Sardar Khan, Retired DySP, Anchal Dass , Retired SI Dhrub singh and galaxy of retired Police officers and other serving Police officers were also present on the occasion.

Addl. SP Kathua on the occasion congratulated the retiring officer for the dedication and devotions he exhibited while discharging his duties and wished good health and long life.

Meanwhile, on attaining the age of superannuation ASI Tirath Ram, HC Sampuran Singh, HC Kuldeep Raj and Foll. Dev Raj of SPS PTS Kathua were given a warm send off by the staff of PTS Kathua in a function organised at PTS Kathua. The farewell party was organized in appreciation to their services rendered by the retiring officials to the institution.

While speaking on the occasion Arun Gupta-JKPS (SSP) Principal and other speakers highlighted the role played by the retiring officials during their whole service.

Tejinder Singh, SSP Vice Principal, Suresh Kuamar Sharma AP(Admn), Hira Lal Pandita,Dy.SP(R&D), Sukhdev Singh, AP(Outdoor), Raghbir Singh, DySP(Estates & Security) and other officers/officials of SPS PTS Kathua were present in the farewell party. Necessary arrangements were made by Inspr. Pawan Parihar, CDI, Inspr. Jagjit Singh, LO, SI Ajay Kumar, I/C Trainees Mess and other staff. Inspr. Sanjeev Kumar, RI conducted proceedings of the event.

REASI: A warm send off was given to Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan, AddlSP Reasi who attained superannuation from J&K Police Department after serving 40 years, 4 month and 24 days. Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan joined the Police force as a constable in the year 1979 and later qualified for Sub-Inspector in the year 1990. During his service tenure, he remained in forefront in the fight against terrorism. As a well decorated officer he always remained posted on very important assignments and served as SDPO Gandhinagar, SDPO Bakshi Nagar, SDPO Border Kathua, Dy.SP Hqrs. Anantnag, SDPO Nehru Park. He also remained posted as SP City North Jammu, SP Vigilance U-D Range, Addl.SP Rajouri and retired as Addl. SP Reasi.

He was also awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Services, Sher-I-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Services and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services besides DGP’s Commendation Medal and Certificate.

District Police Reasi organized a series of functions to bid farewell to Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan at DPO Reasi, Sub-Division Reasi Jyotipuram, DPL Reasi and Sub-Division Katra.

Speaking on the occasion, in a simple but impressive function Sujit Kumar Singh DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range highlighted the professionalism and punctuality about duty during the service of Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan and also wished him a happy and prosperous post retirement life. While speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Wazir SSP Reasi also highlighted the contribution of Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan towards J&K Police and suggested the officers and officials to follow the foot prints of Shiv Kumar Singh Chouhan. She wished him a happy and prosperous post retirement life.

Officers who attended the function include Naresh Singh Addl.SP Katra, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti, DySP DAR Reasi, Vivek Shekhar SDPO Katra, Vaseem Mehmood DySP Hqrs. Reasi, Satish Bhardwaj SDPO Arnas, Zakir Shaheen, SDPO Mahore besides SHOs P/S Reasi, Pouni, Ransoo and Mahore and other officers/officials of District Police Reasi. The relatives of the officer were also present on the occasion.