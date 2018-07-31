Retiring officials accorded warm send off

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: The district administration Ramban accorded a warm sendoff to Head Assistant Lal Chand on attaining superannuation.

An impressive farewell function was organised by Revenue Department which was attended by all cadres of revenue staff.

Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz lauded Lal Chand for rendering 36 years of dedicated service in the department and wished him a successful and healthy post retirement life.

In his emotional address Lal Chand extended his heartfelt gratitude to officers and officials for their cooperation during his 36-year government service.

ADC, Dr. Gurvinder Jeet Singh, ACR, Vevaik Puri, CPO, Uttam Singh, Tehsildar Parmod Kumar and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Ashok Kumar, SSP Principal Police Technical Training Institute Vijaypur organised a retirement/farewell party at PTTI Vijaypur in connection with retirement of Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar Sharma on his superannuation and to bid farewell to Inspr. Pawan Parihar on his transfer to SPS PTS Kathua. Principal PTTI Vijaypur appreciated the services rendered by Vijay Kumar Sharma during his 37 years long service career in Police Department at different wings of police and also his 19 years of service at PTTI Vijaypur. Principal wished both the officer all the best for future life/posting. Ram Singh Jamwal Dy.SP (R&D), Mukesh Kumar Dy.SP (Adm.), Karanjit Singh Dy.SP (O), P.P Singh Sr. PO (PIO/Legal Affairs), Ajay Punjabi Dy.SP(Tech), Inspr. Hemanshu Sunil Mahajan (PO), Inspr. Manoj Kumar Bali (PA), Inspr. Ashok Singh Jasrotia, Inspr. Yashpaul Singh, Inspr. Vikas Sharma, Inspr. B.D Dandia, Inspr. Khushwant Singh, Inspr. Rajesh Kumar (RI) and Inspr. Jatinder Singh were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, district administration Udhampur accorded a warm and affectionate farewell to Chief Planning Officer, Udhampur, Ashok Khajuria on his superannuation after rendering 39 years of government service. A simple but impressive function was held at DC Office Complex Udhampur.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Arvind Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal , Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Subash Dogra, Dy District Election Officer, Sapna Kotwal, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan District Information Officer, Sajad Bashir Somberia besides other district/sectoral officers of different departments were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, ADDC, ADC, ACR, and other officers also appreciated the working of Khajuria as Chief Planning Officer. They too extended him best wishes for his post retirement life.