Retired police pensioners reiterate demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Police (Non-Gazetted) Pensioners Welfare Association on Wednesday staged a protest seeking removal of pay anomalies. Led by Ajit Singh, Association President, a number of retired policemen assembled near Exhibition Ground and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, the protestors said, “Various pay anomaly committees have been formed and they have given their opinions and approvals from time to time but nothing has been done so far to resolve the issue.” Finance Department has sought clarification from the Director General of Police regarding pay anomalies of retiree ASIs and Head Constables and the DGP office has also informed about the amount to be released in favour of retired officials, they added.

They appealed to Lt Governor GC Murmu for redressing their long pending demands at the earliest.