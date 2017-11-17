Rotary Club of Jammu in Association with Sachdeva Netralaya will organised Retina Free Eye Checkup Camp for Diabetic patients and other Retina disorders on 18 November 2017.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
SRK to inaugurate IFFI; Katrina, Shahid to be present
George Clooney to return to TV with ‘Catch-22’
When there is no work, I create my own: Neha Dhupia
Will take stand on ‘Padmavati’ after watching it: MNS
Dogri flicker ‘Geetiyan’ gets another spell of applaud at KIFF
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper