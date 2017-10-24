Retd IPS officer PL Gupta appointed J-K chief vigilance commissioner

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today appointed retired IPS officer P L Gupta as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of the state.

“The appointment of PL Gupta shall take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post in the state Vigilance Commission,” an order issued by Vohra read.

The post was lying vacant since the first Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Kuldeep Khoda, demitted office in February this year after.

The governor also appointed retired IAS officer Gazanfar Hussain as a member of the State Vigilance Commission. (PTI)