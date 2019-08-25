‘ReT teachers without salary for last seven months’

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: ReT teachers are without salary for the last seven months.

President Provincial President Pawan Kumar and Zonal Head Sudhir Singh of ReT Teacher Forum during a press conference at Samba said that that ReT teachers have not received their salary for the last seven months due to which the teachers are facing a lot of difficulties. He said that there are many teachers in ReT who have to travel 60 kilometers for their duty and they have not even got salary till date, due to which they have to go on their duty by asking for liberty from someone.

Pawan Kumar Provincial President said that, before August, the Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the salary of all the employees will be paid but the ReT teachers have not been paid salary.

He has appealed to the Governor to release their salary and redress pending demands also.

Naresh Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Nirmal Kumari and Mangal Kumar were present during the conference.