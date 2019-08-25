‘ReT teachers without salary for last seven months’

STATE TIMES NEWSSAMBA: ReT teachers are without salary for the last seven months. President Provincial President Pawan Kumar and Zonal Head Sudhir Singh of ReT Teacher Forum during a press conference at Samba said that that ReT teachers have not received their salary for the last seven months due to which the teachers are facing a lot of difficulties. He said that there are many teachers in ReT who have to travel 60 kilometers for their duty and they have not even got salary till date, due to which they have to go on their duty by asking for liberty from someone. Pawan Kumar Provincial President said that, before August, the Governor Satya Pal Malik said that the salary of all the employees will be paid but the ReT teachers have not been paid salary. He has appealed to the Governor to release their salary and redress pending demands also. Naresh Kumar, Ranjit Singh, Nirmal Kumari and Mangal Kumar were present during the conference.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper