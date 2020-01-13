ReT teachers urge UT Administration for promotion of teachers

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: J&K Regularised ReT Teachers Forum has urged upon the Union Territory administration to promote the Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers appointed 19 years back.

The members, who met at Samba under the leadership of Forum president Surinder Choudhary, said that the ReT teachers regularised after completion of five years of their successful service were left on God’s mercy as they still have been working in teacher’s grade even after passage of 14 years after their regularization and were not promoted yet. The ReTs appointed in 2000 and subsequently regularised in 2005 are still working in Teacher’s grade in 2020, they stated.

The Education Department has not issued promotion from Teachers to Masters from last six years, they said adding that over 5000 Masters sitting surplus in Jammu should be adjusted so that new promotion list can be issued.

“We have approached several times to the concerned authorities so that our promotion list could be issued but nothing concrete was done to address the grievances,” they said.

They said that a large section of teaching fraternity is being forced to hit streets and hold protest demonstration for their demands since they are rundown by the concerned authorities. “All our demands should be fulfilled within a limited time frame so that we can render our services peacefully,” they added.

The forum also demanded the withdrawal of the decision taken by the IGNOU authorities regarding cancellation of teachers’ B.Ed examination in two courses viz BES-128 and BES-129 held on 7th and 8th January 2020. They have appealed to the Lieutenant Governor, Sh. G C Murmu to intervene and resolve the issues of the noble profession.

Forum Secretary Dr Kiran Choudhary, Vice President Dr Khem Raj Sharma, cashier Anil Choudhary, Balbir Singh, Mangal Singh, Dev Raj, Rajinder Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma, Jagdish Singh, Kuljit Singh and others were also present.