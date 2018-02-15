ReT teachers take-up SSA salary issue with Bukhari, Drabu

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of J&K ReT Teachers Forum led by its State President, Vinod Sharma met Education Minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and apprised him of the problems being faced by the ReT teachers including SSA Salary issue.

Sharma reminded the Education Minister regarding his commitment to release the salary for the month of December in the month of January but the same is still pending due to which SSA teachers are facing a lot of problems to meet out the basic needs of their families.

The minister gave a patient hearing to the deputation and said that he has already taken up the matter with the Finance Minister and the salary issue will be released shortly.

Later, the deputation also called on Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu and urged him to release the salary of SSA teachers immediately so that they may not suffer any more.

The Finance Minister assured the deputation that the salary issue of SSA teachers will be resolved at the earliest.

The deputation comprised of State Chief Coordinator Sukhdev Singh Sumbria, Vice President Parvaiz Iqbal Shah, Provincial President Rajesh Singh Jamwal, Mushtaq Ahmed Shiekh, Surjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, Gulam Nabi and Syed Mumtaz Hussain.